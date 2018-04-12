Raila flies to Kabarak, holds talks with Moi

| Published Thu, April 12th 2018 at 14:13, Updated April 12th 2018 at 15:57 GMT +3

Raila Odinga and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi arrive at the former President Daniel arap Moi's Kabark home.

Raila Odinga and former President Daniel Moi hold talks at Kabarak.

Raila Odinga shortly after landing at Kabarak.

ALSO READ: NASA supporters in UK to now support Government

A month after Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta met at Harambee House and announced a national reconciliation on March 9, the opposition leader is on a roll.

Today Raila held talks with retired President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak Home. He was welcomed by the former president’s son Gideon who is also the Baringo Senator.

In his Twitter timeline Raila posted: “Baringo Senator Hon Gideon Moi and Nick Salat welcomed the delegation. Other leaders present included Hons Geoge Khaniri and Abduslwamad Sharrif Nassir.”

The political significance of the visit is not lost to observers given that Raila has more or less parted ways with co-principals in the National Super Alliance on whose ticket he vied for the presidency against Uhuru Kenyatta.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

President Uhuru’s visit of Raila’s Nyanza stronghold is also on the cards, indicating Raila has changed his political game plan.

Reports from Kabarak say the two-hour closed door meeting featuredthe former President and his son Senator Gideon Moi and Raila. They discussed issues touching on the state of the nation key among them unity. Raila wished the former president good health.

Coming days after the Baringo Senator declared he wwould run for president in 2022, the visit is likely to rattle the political landscape and possibly affect certain political configurations considering that Deputy President William Ruto is also in the race.

Raila is on record as telling the deputy president that he (Mr Ruto) would need his support in the 2022 race.

ALSO READ: Musalia: Uhuru-Raila handshake rattled NASA (video)

Before the historic March 9 Raila –Uhuru handshake, the Raila-led NASA had insisted on dialogue on electoral reforms as key to end the impasse between the government and the opposition.

President Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto had dismissed calls for dialogue, urging NASA leaders to wait for the 2022 polls and that dialogue can only be on development.

In January calls for President Uhuru to hold dialogue with Opposition leader Raila dominated discussions at a special session to deliberate on the Kenyan political situation at the European Parliament.

Today’s Moi-Raila parley evokes memories of the high-stakes political game that saw Raila dissolve his National Development Party to join the Moi-led Kanu in 2002.

The move naturally caused intra-Kanu tectonic shifts after President made it clear that Uhuru Kenyatta was the party’s presidential candidate but not Raila, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Katana Ngala or his Vice President George Saitoti.

A rebellion led by Raila, then the party’s Secretary General, had the “spurned” Kanu presidential hopefuls throwing their lot together apart from Musalia Mudavadi who stuck to his filial imperatives with Kanu and became the shortest-serving Vice President in Kenya’s history.

Raila and Co. would join ranks with Mwai Kibaki, Charity Ngilu, Moody Awori and other political heavies to defeat Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2002 presidential election.

ALSO READ: Swallow your pride and help unite Kenya, Wamalwa tells Wetangula, Mudavadi