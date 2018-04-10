Scores injured as Ngilu-Mulyungi followers clash in Mwingi town

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 16:44, Updated April 10th 2018 at 16:59 GMT +3

A woman is arrested after supporters of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and those of Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi clash in Mwingi town. Injuries reported. [Philip Muasya/Standard]

Mwingi Tuesday: Scores have been injured in Mwingi town in a clash between the supporters of governor Charity Ngilu and Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi.

Among those injured are Mwingi Central Ward Rep Philmah Kanini and Pastor James Kiimbu.

ALSO READ: Wiper Party set to get new name

The MCA was atop a vehicle leading a demonstration in support of governor Ngilu.

As Kanini’s convoy entered Mwingi Bus Park where they were scheduled to address a gathering, it encountered Mulyungi’s supporters and the melee ensued.

The 30-minute fight saw several people injured as traders hurriedly closed shops. Pastor Kiimbu’s coat was shredded as he struggled to free himself from a gang that had accosted him.

Overpowered, Ngilu’s team fled towards Mwingi Police Station under the hot pursuit of Mulyungi’s supporters.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Another showdown broke out outside the police station forcing police officers to disperse the mobs. The MCA and other Ngilu supporters recorded statements with the police as did Dr Mulyungi’s alleging to have been injured.

The pro-Ngilu demo comes four days after Mulyungi made scathing remarks against the governor in Mwingi town on Saturday. Police however said that the pro-Ngilu team did not notify them ahead of the demo

While addressing bodaboda operators on Saturday, Dr Mulyungi accused Ngilu of dishonesty in her support for Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kamba unity.

Mulyungi also said the governor had disrespected him by visiting Mwingi Central Constituency without informing him. He vowed never to allow the governor will never step in Mwingi.

ALSO READ: Kalonzo in quandary after Uhuru and Raila unity deal

This followed an earlier visit by the governor in which she was booed by bodaboda riders.

“She is lying to Kalonzo that they are together yet at home she is busy walking with Jubilee supporters. She is a chameleon and I am putting her on notice, she must have a clear stand so that we know if she is with us or not. She should not provoke us,” Mulyungi said on Saturday.

He added: “This is a Wiper zone and I am fully in Wiper. I will not allow her to come here without informing me.”

But it his comments that he would organise a team of young men to molest Ngilu that annoyed the governor’s supporters. Since then tension has been building up in Mwingi town with Ngilu’s supporters demand that the MP apologises.

On Tuesday the chairman of Kitui County Youth Movement, Moses Munyalo, said the youth of the county had given Mulyungi seven days to tender a written apology to Ngilu and women of the county failure to which “we will fish him out of his hiding place and frog-march him to the police.”

Munyalo noted that the MP’s attacks on the governor would derail development in the county and called on Kalonzo to tame him.

“It is regrettable that the MP has formed a habit of belittling and demeaning other elected leaders. This careless leader has not only insulted governor Ngilu but also our mothers, wives, and sisters. He must apologise,” Munyalo told reporters in Kitui town.

ALSO READ: Low voter turnout, rigging claims characterise mini poll

The youth leader said Ngilu did not need permission or approval from any MP to tour their constituencies.

Dr Mulyungi, who has declared he will challenge Ngilu for the governor’s seat in 2022, is not new to controversy. Late last year he was charged at a Kitui court for insulting president Uhuru Kenyatta and two other Kitui leaders. The matter is pending in court.

Through a social media post however, Mulyungi noted that he had nothing to apologise about, likening those accusing him to a croaking frog who cannot cattle from drinking.