State grants Raila Odinga key role at county forum

ODM leader Raila Odinga and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna shortly after an ODM parliamentary group meeting at Orange house. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

The State has designated Raila Odinga as a key speaker in the upcoming devolution conference, signalling his involvement in Government functions following his unity pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila, an ardent supporter of devolution, has addressed past forums in his capacity as Opposition leader, but it is the first time that the Government is publicising his invitation and even organising a high-level meeting to brief him on the conference preparations.

Although Raila's meeting with Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and members of the Technical Committee planning the event that includes Governor Anne Waiguru, the Council of Governors (CoG) vice chairperson, did not take place yesterday, that such a forum had been planned was not lost on observers.

Mr Wamalwa, through his aide Kizito Temba, on Tuesday sent invitations to media houses saying the CS would lead the committee to Raila’s Capitol Hill office.

Urgent engagement

Besides the Kirinyaga governor, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang'ata was also part of the delegation.

However, at around lunchtime, ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna emerged in the company of CoG Chief Executive Jacqueline Mogeni and Raila’s aide, Noah Akala to tell journalists the meeting with Raila wouldn't take place.

Mr Sifuna said the meeting was shelved because Wamalwa had an urgent engagement. Instead, he added, Ms Mogeni had been sent to invite Raila to deliver a keynote address for the conference scheduled for the end of this month in Kakamega.

“I want to thank the organising committee on devolution for the honour of the invitation and I want to assure them of our co-operation as the ODM fraternity,” Sifuna said, adding that Raila would address the conference in his capacity as the "father of devolution".

Wamalwa’s aide said his boss was ready to meet Raila but had to rush to Nakuru to meet a Senate committee after Raila requested the meeting to be pushed from 10.30am to noon.

“The CS was rushing to Nakuru and hence excused himself after the Raila team asked us to push the meeting to noon,” Mr Temba said.