'Umetuuzia uoga na tukanunua', MPs amused by Mama Ida's purple CV booklet

Mama Ida Odinga appeared before the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee for vetting as the UNEP Ambassador on Feb 20, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

"You came prepared, as local mwananchi will say, umetuuzia uoga na tukanunua’, and we have all fallen in that trap,” these were the words of Kiambu County MP Anne Wanjiku as Mama Ida Odinga appeared before the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee for vetting as the UNEP Ambassador.

The members of the committee expressed their gratitude to Mama Ida, who is the spouse of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, for having appeared before them well prepared.

Mama Ida, in her remarks, said she has what it takes for the job in question.

She told the committee that if successful, she would help put a stop to the destruction and mismanagement of the environment.

"I believe that this is a critical moment when we are presented with an opportunity to shape our environmental future. And if approved by this esteemed committee, I intend to do my level best to help stop killing our planet. I will pursue every specific and set priorities,’’ she said.

Ida said among her first priorities, if approved for the position, she will ensure the implementation of three proposals fronted by Kenya during the United Nations Environmental Assembly held last year.

Promoting sustainability solutions through sports and a resilient planet, and environmental sustainability of artificial intelligence systems are among her first priorities in the office.

‘’I intend to establish core structures, such as specialised working groups, bringing together multiple stakeholders to partner and to do the implementation,’’ she said.

''I will be keen to advance this agenda, ensuring that Kenya and Africa's interests are represented and working together with other parties to see that the impact of these actions is not just high level,'' she said.

‘’I will be keen to advance this agenda, ensuring that Kenya and Africa's interests are represented and working together with other parties to see that the impact of these actions is not just high level,’’ she said.

She said she is not only ready to serve the country but also the region with utmost dedication and integrity.

‘’Experience I've gained, the knowledge I've acquired, the skills I've sharpened, and above all, the passion and the inner resolve that get me to have collectively sharpened by readiness to serve and champion the interest of our nation,’’ said Ida.

On the question of worth, Mama Ida said she was worth Sh500 million, although she clarified that there are things owned by her individually and those of the Odinga family.

And given a chance to ask questions, the members of the committee rather resorted to congratulating Mama Ida and wishing her the best.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, in her remarks, said Ida’s nomination was a great step towards her conferment of what she had done for the country.

“I have no questions for Mama Ida. We have never seen this level of skill and expertise. This is the first greater step of conferment of what Mama Ida has done for the country. What she has gone through in all those election cycles is beyond what we can explain,” said Odhiambo.

Her sentiments were echoed by Kiambu Woman Rep Anne Wanjiku, who said the manner in which Mama Ida presented herself was clear evidence that she was a good match for the job.

The chairperson of the committee, Nelson Koech, did not, however, take the conduct of the members lightly.

“I have to caution members, it sounds like most of you are doing congratulations, yet this is a vetting exercise, and you will have an opportunity as a committee to do that later if approved,” said Koech.

Mama Ida had presented two purple booklets, one with her curriculum vitae and the other bearing her speech and portfolio.