Graca Machel mourns Winnie’s passing, lauds her for her resilient spirit

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela seated alongside Graca Machel at a past memorial service in Pretoria, South Africa. [Photo: Courtesy]

South Africa is still reeling from the pain of losing an icon and an anti-apartheid heroine, Winnie Mandela. The former wife of the late Nelson Mandela died on Monday March 2, at the age of 81.

Graca Machel, Nelson Mandela's widow has since joined nationals in paying tribute to Winnie.

In an open letter, Machel refers to Madikizela-Mandela as her 'big sister'.

“It is with a heavy heart that I address you today. As I struggle to accept your transition, I take solace in the fact that you have risen to become one of the brightest stars in the sky where you will remain ever present and radiantly shining. You will continue to serve as a guide to your loving family, your grateful nation, our beloved Africa, and indeed, the world.

The extraordinary life you led is an example of resilient fortitude and inextinguishable passion that is a source of inspiration to us all of how to courageously confront challenges with unwavering strength and determination. Thank you for your brilliant wisdom, your fierce defiance and your stylish beauty.

Fortunately, stars shine brightest during the darkest of hours. I know you will continue to illuminate our sky, even through the storms and clouds. Your legacy will be an uplifting beacon from which we can continue to draw guidance and strength during difficult times.

You loved our people unconditionally and sacrificed so much for our freedom. It is my prayer that as befitting tributes are paid to you both at home and abroad, all of us will internalise the values you helped to mould and birth into existence.

As a nation, I hope we will stand tall and proud, and as uncompromising as you were in the defence and protection of our rights. As one of our brightest stars, continue to be the lioness that protects your children and your grandchildren. Warm their hearts so that while your transition may shake them, it does not break their spirit.

Your legacy is everlasting. Take a well-deserved rest in peace, my BIG sister. Graca”

Winnie Madikizela Mandela

Winnie Madikizela Mandela was born in 1936. She was a South African anti-apartheid activist, politician and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela. She served as a Member of Parliament from 1994 to 2003 and from 2009 until the time of her death.

She was also a member of the African National Congress (ANC) party where she served in its National Executive Committee and headed the Women's League. Madikizela-Mandela was known to her supporters as the "Mother of the Nation".

Madikizela Mandela married anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela in 1958. They remained married for 38 years and had two children together. In 1963 after Mandela was imprisoned following the Rivonia trial,she became his public face during the 27 years he spent in jail.

Nelson Mandela was released from prison on February 11,1990 and the couple separated in 1992. Their divorce was finalised in March 1996. They remained in contact and she visited him when he was ill.

In 2003, she was convicted of theft and fraud. She temporarily withdrew from active politics before returning several years later.

Graca Machel

Machel is a Mozambican politician and humanitarian. She is the widow of both former South African President Nelson Mandela and Mozambican President Samora Machel.

She married her second husband, Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg on 18 July 1998, during Mandela's 80th birthday. At the time, Mandela was serving as the first post-apartheid president of South Africa.

Mandela died of pneumonia on December 5, 2013.