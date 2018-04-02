Pokotom: Is this the poorest secondary school in Kenya?

| Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 07:57, Updated April 2nd 2018 at 08:00 GMT +3

Pokotom Secondary School students write their end-of-term exams. [Joan Letting, Standard]

It is time for end-of-term exams and Form One students are seated outside, writing their English paper. Temperatures are rising fast and will soon hit 36 degrees Celsius. The students will be forced to move and make do with the little patches of shade from the few trees in the school.

They are writing their exam in the ‘borrowed’ compound of Pokotom Primary School. They have also ‘borrowed’ a head teacher, David Namoru, as well as a few teachers.

The 145 students are dressed in navy blue trousers and skirts, light green shirts and blouses with navy blue ties. A few have shoes while those who cannot afford the luxury wear flip-flops.

This is Pokotom Mixed Day Secondary School, perhaps the most needy of its kind in the country. It has no compound of its own, not enough books and relies on volunteer teachers.

Young minds

But it does have many young minds that are thirsty for education.

The decision to establish the school, according to David Locham, a youth leader, was made last December during a forum organised by Turkana West sub-county elites who wanted to help the poor.

They approached the neighbouring Pokotom Primary School and asked if it would host the secondary school. The first students were admitted in February this year.

“We realised that there was a need for us to support students who have not been able to afford school fees but would like to continue with their education,” said Mr Locham.

“We decided to speak to the relevant authorities and they agreed to allow the new students and volunteer teachers, who were vetted by the education section of the Catholic Church in Kakuma, to study and teach in the primary school compound.”

One of the students told The Standard that while the support they have received so far is welcome, the going has been tough.

No electricity

“It is not easy for us to study under the trees. We are glad that we have this opportunity to study here but we wish we had help,” he said.

“We need classrooms to protect us from the sun. And we cannot study in the evening because we do not have electricity. We also wish we could access labs like other students in other schools who we are competing against,” he said.

Turkana West District Education Officer Ambrose Waswa urged well-wishers to help the school get the facilities so badly required.

“This is the only day secondary school in this region. We are hoping to get well-wishers to help build the facility. We will then register the school and get teachers from the Teachers Service Commission,” said Mr Waswa.

