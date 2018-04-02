Increased rainfall marked by heavy storms, floods expected in April

| Published Mon, April 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 1st 2018 at 23:33 GMT +3

Increased rainfall marked by heavy storms is expected in several parts of the country during the month of April, weather experts have said.

The month marks the peak of the long rains season that spans from March to May.

The Kenya Meteorological Department says that the heavy storms are likely to occur over Western, North-western (Lodwar, Lokichogio, Lokitaung, Central and parts of South-eastern (counties such as Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Makindu, Voi, and Taita Taveta.

Nairobi is also expected to record enhanced rainfall.

The department forecasts that generally, depressed rainfall – poorly distributed – is expected over parts of the coast and north-eastern (Isiolo, Garissa) Kenya.

The Met Director Peter Ambenje warned that chances of flooding are still high especially in riparian and low-lying areas including urban centres.

“Chances of flooding are still high especially in the riparian and low-lying areas including urban centres. Cases of lightning strikes are also highly probable especially in western Kenya,” he said.

“Landslides/mudslides are very likely over prone areas in central highlands (Murang’a, Meru, among others) as well as western and Rift Valley,” added Ambenje.

Farmers have been advised to take advantage of the rains this month in order to raise crop yield.

“Good crop performance is expected in most agricultural areas of the country due to the expected good rainfall performance,” said Ambenje.

“Farmers should therefore take advantage of the good rains and apply the appropriate farming methods in order to maximise on crop yield,” he added.

The Met Department also said that pasture for livestock was likely to improve in pastoral areas.

He also said that the Seven Forks power generating dams are expected to experience good inflows due to the expected enhanced rainfall in the catchment areas.

Ambenje warned the risk of water borne diseases in areas likely to experience enhanced rainfall.

He also warned of malaria outbreaks due to flooding in various parts of the country that give chance for mosquitoes to breed.

Counties in the Western highlands and the Lake Victoria basin (such as Kericho, Kakamega, Kisumu, Kisii, Eldoret, Kitaleand Elgon) are likely to record both average and enhanced rainfall during April.

The same case is expected in counties in the Central Rift Valley (such as Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado and the Northern parts of Kenya (Moyale, Marsabit, Wajir), according to the department.

