Kenyan woman arrested in Seychelles with cocaine

A Kenyan woman was at the weekend arrested after landing at the Seychelles International Airport with about 200 grammes of drugs with street value of about Sh1 million.

The suspect had left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi aboard an Ethiopian airline via Addis Ababa on Friday before landing in Victoria, Seychelles.

Kenyan security officials were informed of the incident and are looking for the woman’s associates.

“The drugs were packaged in Nairobi meaning the accomplices are here,” said a security official aware of the operation.

Two months ago, a Kenya Airways cabin crew member was arrested with a substance suspected to be narcotics while headed for China.

The plane was headed for Guanzohou, China from JKIA when officials noticed the luggage the cabin crew was carrying was heavier than usual.

Police said the substance was packaged as coffee.