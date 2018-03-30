Case adjourned after it emerges woman was being represented by a fake lawyer

| Published Fri, March 30th 2018 at 09:15, Updated March 30th 2018 at 09:18 GMT +3

A case in which a woman has been charged with assaulting her house help has been adjourned.

This was after it emerged the accused had been represented in court by a bogus lawyer.

Beatrice Nderitu was on Wednesday charged with assaulting Mercy Mwake on diverse dates between 2017 and March 24, 2018 at Kasarini in Kiambu.

Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo adjourned the case briefly after the complainant’s lawyer, Beryl Achieng, brought to the attention of the court that the man representing the accused was not an advocate.

The man had introduced himself as the accused person's lawyer.

He even went ahead to plead with the court, on behalf of his client, to bar the media from covering the court proceedings. He accused the media of prejudicing the case by adversely reporting it.

He also pleaded with the court to accord his client favourable bail terms since she was a first offender and a young mother.

However, on Thursday the court heard that the man was not an advocate as he had made his client and the court believe.

The complainant's lawyer said they received information on Wednesday that the man was not an advocate and went ahead to confirm the same from the Law Society of Kenya.

