Matiang’i, Boinnet now face jail in Miguna Saga
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula parties warn Raila allies on rocking Luhya unity

By Rawlings Otieno | Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 28th 2018 at 20:29 GMT +3
Western MPs address a press conference. [Willis Awandu, Standard]

Legislators from Western Kenya have warned of a plot to divide the region's vote ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The MPs allied to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and embattled Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula said they would not tolerate party rebels and supported calls to form a new political entity ahead of the 2022 polls.

ALSO READ: Raila to sue Cambridge Analytica, Facebook

The leaders accused some party members of championing the agenda of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga.

Led by Ford Kenya Secretary General Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren), Ayub Savula (Lugari), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya), Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale), Justus Murunga (Matungu), Chris Aseka (Khwisero) and Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala, they said Western Kenya would remain united.

They said the rebels would be edged out of the new political arrangement.

“In the last election, the 'Mulembe' nation voted as a bloc contrary to the perception that the Luhya community can never unite. This is being spread by people who don’t want the unity, and we shall deal with them firmly,” said Dr Simiyu.

Mr Savula, ANC's Parliamentary Group chairman, told off those he accused of benefiting from the divisions in the Luhya community.

“We are telling the outsiders who have benefited from the perceived division among Luhya leaders that we will work together,” he said.

The warning came three days after Wetang’ula and Mudavadi hinted at forming a party to unite the region. 

On the stand-off between politician Miguna Miguna and immigration officials, the leaders called on the Government to respect court orders.

ALSO READ: Analysis: What does Miguna’s return mean in a ‘reconciled’ Kenya?

