Ida Odinga's credentials sent to departmental committees for approval

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto nominated Ida Odinga as Kenya's UNEP ambassador. [File]

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, has referred the name and credentials of Ida Odinga to the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations to consider for approval.

This follows President William Ruto's move to nominate Ida for the position of Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

“I wish to report to the House that I have received a message from the President seeking approval of Canon Dr Idah Betty Odinga for appointment as the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the UNEP,” the Speaker said.

However, section 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, Cap. 7F provides that the Committee to which such nomination is referred shall consider the matter and table a report in the House within 28 days.

Accordingly, the approval processes shall proceed in accordance with the provisions of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act to afford the two Committees sufficient time to undertake the exercise.

“In this regard, the two Departmental Committees are expected to immediately commence the approval processes, notify the nominees and the general public of the time and place for holding the approval hearings, and thereafter, upon conclusion, table their respective reports, within set timelines to enable the House to consider the matters,” he said.

Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, in a statement last month, said her appointment, subject to parliamentary approval, is expected to amplify Kenya’s voice on environmental issues.

He said it is to reinforce the country’s longstanding leadership in environmental diplomacy as well as its pivotal role as host of the UN’s principal environmental authority.