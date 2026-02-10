'Ethics, integrity bedrock of governance,' Koskei says at Italy palace forum

Audio By Vocalize

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei alongside delegates during a capacity-building forum at the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy. [Felix Koskei]

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has called on African governments to anchor public service reform on ethics, integrity and professional standards, saying values-driven institutions are key to rebuilding citizen trust.

Koskei addressed senior public officials from Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and Tunisia on Tuesday at the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy during a capacity-building programme convened under Italy’s Mattei Plan.

The programme brought together senior officials to focus on sustainable human capital development and institutional strengthening across Africa within a framework aimed at reshaping Africa–Europe relations.

Koskei outlined Kenya’s public service reform trajectory, placing ethical leadership, integrity systems and professional standards at the centre of governance, he said in remarks shared on social media.

“We are making deliberate investments to professionalise the public service and anchor reform within values-driven administrative cultures,” said Koskei.

He cited institutional resilience as a foundation for effective governance and citizen trust, linking reform to long-term state capacity rather than short-term administrative change.

Koskei highlighted the Kenya School of Government as a key driver of the reform agenda, noting its role in mainstreaming leadership and integrity training across government.

The Head of Public Service also advanced discussions on structured cooperation between the Italian National School of Administration and the Kenya School of Government, with talks centred on leadership development, governance reform programmes, policy-oriented research and institutional capacity enhancement.

“I consider this collaboration integral to building agile and professional public services that can respond to future challenges,” noted Koskei.

Italy’s Mattei Plan, named after energy executive Enrico Mattei, is a multibillion-euro initiative aimed at strengthening ties with African countries through skills development and institutional partnerships rather than aid-based engagement.