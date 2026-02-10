×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

'Ethics, integrity bedrock of governance,' Koskei says at Italy palace forum

By David Njaaga | Feb. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei alongside delegates during a capacity-building forum at the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy. [Felix Koskei]

[]

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has called on African governments to anchor public service reform on ethics, integrity and professional standards, saying values-driven institutions are key to rebuilding citizen trust.

Koskei addressed senior public officials from Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and Tunisia on Tuesday at the Royal Palace of Caserta in Italy during a capacity-building programme convened under Italy’s Mattei Plan.

The programme brought together senior officials to focus on sustainable human capital development and institutional strengthening across Africa within a framework aimed at reshaping Africa–Europe relations.

Koskei outlined Kenya’s public service reform trajectory, placing ethical leadership, integrity systems and professional standards at the centre of governance, he said in remarks shared on social media.

“We are making deliberate investments to professionalise the public service and anchor reform within values-driven administrative cultures,” said Koskei.

He cited institutional resilience as a foundation for effective governance and citizen trust, linking reform to long-term state capacity rather than short-term administrative change.

Koskei highlighted the Kenya School of Government as a key driver of the reform agenda, noting its role in mainstreaming leadership and integrity training across government.

The Head of Public Service also advanced discussions on structured cooperation between the Italian National School of Administration and the Kenya School of Government, with talks centred on leadership development, governance reform programmes, policy-oriented research and institutional capacity enhancement.

“I consider this collaboration integral to building agile and professional public services that can respond to future challenges,” noted Koskei.

Italy’s Mattei Plan, named after energy executive Enrico Mattei, is a multibillion-euro initiative aimed at strengthening ties with African countries through skills development and institutional partnerships rather than aid-based engagement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei Ethics in Governance Professional Standards Values-Driven Institutions
.

Latest Stories

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
Opinion
By Mutethia Mutiga
2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
EACC targets Kaberia, Mwendwa over Sh330M in 2018 CHAN stadium scam
National
By Nancy Gitonga
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
By Mutethia Mutiga 2 hrs ago
Why we should have electoral reforms before next elections
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
By Joanes Atela 2 hrs ago
How ODM can boost its value ahead of coalition talks with UDA
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
By Ndungu Gachane and David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Ruto splashes millions; Kenyans stare at death
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
By BBC 2 hrs ago
ODM faces tense NEC showdown amid push to expel senior leaders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved