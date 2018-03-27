Keep off Mt Kenya politics, leaders tell Sonko

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 17:37, Updated March 27th 2018 at 17:52 GMT +3

A section of Mount Kenya region politicians have assured Deputy President William Ruto support for presidency in 2022 and dismissed plans to endorse a candidate from the region to inherit President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a burial ceremony of Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene’s brother-in-law at Kibugua village in Tharaka-Nithi County, the leaders said Mr Ruto was the right person to take over the country’s leadership from Uhuru.

The leaders included; Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Ms Sabina Chege (Murang'a County Women Representative) and her Tharaka-Nithi counterpart Ms Beatrice Nkatha and Munene.

Governor Njuki said the region will rally behind the Deputy President as he has proven to be a development oriented leader and would continue with Jubilee Party’s development agenda.

He said voters from the region were trusting Ruto in taking over from President Uhuru if he will not change his mind.

Ms Chege said Ruto has supported the President since 2013 and Mount Kenya region people had the responsibility of reciprocating the gesture by supporting the former’s bid all in sundry.

“We have no debt to pay but are going for the best leader who will build Kenya,” said Ms Chege.

Ms Nkatha and Mr Munene said politics were over and asked other leaders to concentrate in serving Kenyans.

Also in attendance was, Sigowet-Soin MP Kipsengeret Koros and his South Mugirango counterpart Mr Sylvanus Osoro.

“Were it not for Rift Valley support to President Kenyatta in the last two terms, Opposition leader Raila Odinga could have been the President,” said Mr Koros.

Mr Osoro said despite being a NASA MP, he was solidly behind Ruto’s bid since he works very hard.

The leaders told off Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on claims that Mount Kenya politicians were holding night meetings planning to sabotage Ruto’s ambitions.

“We don’t need a permit to hold meetings in our region and we urge Sonko to concentrate on addressing problems facing Nairobi and getting Ruto the Ukambani votes,” said Chege.