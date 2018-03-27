Wiper’s Edith Nyenze wins Kitui West seat by wide margin

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 10:06, Updated March 27th 2018 at 10:13 GMT +3

Edith Nyenze (2nd right) celebrates the win with her supporters at Matinyani Social Hall. [Courtesy]

Widow of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze, Edith Mwanzia is the new Member of Parliament for Kitui West Constituency.

Edith will succeed her late husband after a resounding victory against her four opponents in a mini poll characterised by low voter turnout.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday morning declared winner with 14,372 votes.

The youthful Independent candidate Dennis Muli came a distant second with 2,046 votes while in third place was Robert Mutiso of Narc Kenya with 1,784.

Frida Nyiva of the Kenya National Congress got 1,075 votes and Chama Cha Uzalendo’s Elijah Kilonzi (CCM) was last with only 499.

Nyenze, a former employee of Retirement Benefits Authority in her victory speech promised to work for all her constituents, calling on her political rivals to join in the course.

Yesterday, her opponents alleged plot to rig the by-election insisting some of their agents had been denied access to the police stations.