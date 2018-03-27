Woman assaulted over land row

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 26th 2018 at 22:53 GMT +3

Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning building in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A widow is nursing injuries at a hospital after she was attacked allegedly over land.

The woman, 57, a resident of Osure Legio village in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, was attacked by four men, who injured her on the right shoulder, wrist, and back.

The men were said to have raided the widow's house and dragged her to a nearby bush, where they beat her, leaving her for dead.

The attackers then torched her house. Area chief Christopher Milewa said the woman was found abandoned in a bush. Police are looking for the assailants.