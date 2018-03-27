Tears as children killed by mother buried Previous Story
Woman assaulted over land row

By James Omoro | Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 26th 2018 at 22:53 GMT +3
Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning building in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A widow is nursing injuries at a hospital after she was attacked allegedly over land.

The woman, 57, a resident of Osure Legio village in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, was attacked by four men, who injured her on the right shoulder, wrist, and back.

ALSO READ: Conmen sold inheritance of former varsity chief's widow

The men were said to have raided the widow's house and dragged her to a nearby bush, where they beat her, leaving her for dead.

The attackers then torched her house. Area chief Christopher Milewa said the woman was found abandoned in a bush. Police are looking for the assailants.

