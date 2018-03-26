Mbugua Deputy Governor letter forgery, says Nairobi County government

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 17:55, Updated March 26th 2018 at 18:18 GMT +3

A past photo of Governor Mike Sonko with (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Nairobi County Government has dismissed a letter appointing East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua as Deputy Governor.

Speaking to the Standard Digital, an official that sought anonymity, because he is not authorised to speak on behalf of City Hall, said Governor Mike Sonko’s signature on the letter was a forgery.

“Pursuant to the Supreme Court Advisory Opinion in Reference 1 of 2015, I hereby nominate Hon. Simon Mbugua to be considered for approval by the County Assembly for appointment to the position of Deputy Governor,” reads part of the letter circulating on social media.

Another letter to EALA’s Speaker purported that Mr Mbugua resigned from EALA to serve as Sonko’s Deputy Governor.

“I have been nominated for the position of Deputy Governor in my home country Nairobi. This is therefore to submit my resignation as a member of your assembly pursuant to Aricle 51 (3) (a) of the Treaty for the Establishment of East African Community.

“I wish you and all the members the very best in execising your legislative duties,” reads the letter dated 23 March, 2018.

Mbugua also confirmed that both letters were fake.

Sonko on Sunday (March 18, 2018) unveiled a list on his Facebook page and asked residents to help him choose who they thought was the best suited person to replace former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

“Great people of Nairobi, some say politics is about numbers. This Facebook page of mine has over 1,3000,000 fans out of which 925,892 are from Nairobi. I believe it is you the great people and God who have the powers to nominate leaders. Can you help me: Whom do you think deserves to be my deputy governor?” Sonko wrote.

Topping Sonko’s list was Citizen TV anchor Ann Kiguta; followed by lawyer Miguna Miguna; Nairobi County Education, Youth Affairs & Gender County Executive Committee Member Janet Ouko; businesswoman Agnes Kagure; former Starehe Member of Parliament Margaret Wanjiru; former Dagoretti North legislator Dennis Waweru; nominated senator Millicent Omanga; and businessman Muhoho Kenyatta.

Others were former deputy governor Polycarp Igathe; former Town Clerk John Gakuo; businessman Jimnah Mbaru; Karen Nyamu; former Kenya Tourism Board chairman Raymond Matiba; former presidential candidate James Ole Kiyapi; President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga; State House deputy chief of staff Njee Muturi; George Kariuki; Susan Matiba; Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera; former Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh; East African Legislation Assembly Member Simon Mbugua; and Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris.

Igathe resigned from the position in January, citing his inability to win Sonko’s trust in managing the city.