Orengo now makes fresh demands before Uhuru-Raila peace project

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 24th 2018 at 22:33 GMT +3

Senate Minority leader James Orengo wants those who lost relatives in political violence last year compensated before implementation of the peace deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

The Siaya Senator Orengo also wants cases filed against Opposition MPs and businessman Jimmy Wanjigi terminated to pave way for reconciliation.

ALSO READ: New fight for Coast party after shake-up

Speaking at Dudi in Gem during the burial of High Court judge Justice Louis Joseph Onguto, he urged President Kenyatta to show commitment into the peace project.

“Raila has given it all for the sake of peace. The government must compensate families affected by the political violence before we proceed,” said Orengo.

He also urged the President to keep away Jubilee hardliners, who he claimed were likely to spoil his dialogue with Raila. “I know both sides have snakes who can bite someone and spoil things, but Jubilee has more dangerous snakes than NASA. There are even draculars inside there. We want the President to maintain the commitment by locking them out of the negotiation room.”

Orengo thanked the Judiciary for remaining brave in fighting for justice. “Miguna Miguna is returning on Monday and I want to thank the Judiciary for this,” he said and asked Raila to join him.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Judiciary officials, including Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and lawyers paid tribute to the judge they also described as a great dancer. “He spent more time as advocate and few days as judge. He was honest, courageous and just man who balanced personal and professional life,” said Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo.

Beautiful soul

In a tribute read by his deputy, Chief Justice David Maraga described him as a dutiful, hardworking and jovial employee.

Justice David Majanja, on behalf of the High Court presiding judge Justice Richard Mwongo, eulogised the late Onguto as a responsible servant, while Justice Richard Mwongo said he was articulate, versatile and of absorbent mind.

ALSO READ: We will kick out Raila from NASA - MP

Other colleagues and friends like advocate Wilfred Nderitu performed tribute songs.

“He was a man with a good heart and beautiful soul. He was dutiful and was loved by all. He was a friend and counsellor,” sang Nderitu.

The judge is survived by a widow Mrs Consolata Onguto and four children.