Don't tell me 'retired but not tired' Prezzo UK is calling shots, years on

By Peter Kimani | Feb. 20, 2026
President Uhuru Kenyatta when he announced his first cabinet in 2013 at State House flanked by his deputy William Ruto. [File, Standard]

Folks, I heard it on the grapevine that there was a big bust-up between “retired but not tired” Prezzo Uhuru Kenyatta, aka UK, and his successor Prezzo Bill Ruto. The falling out, I hear, took place in the Ethiopian capital of Addis, where African leaders were making their annual retreat to meet and admire the latest Savile Row suits.

One of the sticking points, I understand, was the slow pace of mediation efforts in central Africa, where Prezzo UK has had to hitch rides on craft from other leaders, as though he’s a manamba, because his successor doesn’t facilitate his work.

.

