The Standard

Why Sudi has only opened his mouth in Parliament to yawn or drink water

By Peter Kimani | Feb. 20, 2026
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi addressing worshipers at Kipkorgot AIC church where he presided over a fundraiser in aid of the church in Eldoret onMay 26, 2024. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

We have a good laugh whenever we have the occasional reunion with my high school buddies, wondering if we should add Oscar Sudi to the old Highie boys’ WhatsApp group. The Kapseret MP and a confidante of Prezzo Bill Ruto purports that he attended Highway High School, so we laugh at his unique configuration of the school’s name.

Now the MP has added another distinction that’s not a laughing matter: Sudi is yet to open his mouth to speak in Parliament, three years on. I’m not sure what could be the source of Sudi’s insecurities; he long overcame his certificate manenos when he secured an honorary doctorate from some obscure “university.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

Digger Classified

