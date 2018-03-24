Suspected bandits kill 10 in deadly morning ambush in Samburu

| Published Sat, March 24th 2018 at 13:01, Updated March 24th 2018 at 13:11 GMT +3

Samburu North OCPD and Samburu County Commander have denied knowledge of the raid. [File, Standard]

Ten people have been killed after suspected cattle rustlers attacked Lopurio area in Samburu North.

The herders were attacked by unknown raiders as they were grazing livestock in Lopurio area of Nachola ward.

Sources who spoke to Standard Digital say that the fatalities are from three different warring communities.

According to a police officer based at Marti Police Station who is not authorised to speak to the media, no livestock was stolen during the Saturday morning attack.

He said that the attack happened more than forty kilometres away from Marti area.

The officer revealed that local administration officers were yet to arrive at the scene by the time this story was going to press.

This is as Nachola Ward member of county assembly Lawrence Lorunyei, intimated that the raid might be out of community conflicts.

Lorunyei called upon the area residents to remain calm and maintain peace as leaders tried to seek a lasting solution to such attacks.

The legislator asked the police to do their work without any compromise.

The MCA also called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to personally visit Samburu north to get first-hand information on the insecurity they live with.

Samburu north OCPD Alphonce Munga said he was not aware of the incident.

Samburu County Commander Alfred Agengo said that, "It has not been confirmed. Our officers are still in the operation area."