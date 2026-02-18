Ghana summons Russian envoy over national accused of secretly filming women

Audio By Vocalize

[iSTOCK]

Ghana on Tuesday summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov over the conduct of a man identified as a Russian national accused of sexually exploiting women.

The man is alleged to have recorded and circulated intimate videos of Kenyan and Ghanaian women without their consent, violating their privacy and personal dignity.

In a statement, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the envoy was summoned to express the government’s “strong displeasure” over what it described as the individual’s conduct.

Ambassador Berdnikov acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and said the Russian Federation was willing to cooperate with investigations.

However, he said he could not confirm whether the suspect is a Russian citizen.

He added that the Russian Embassy in Ghana was ready to share information to support efforts to apprehend the individual.

Videos circulating online show a man believed to be of Russian descent with several Kenyan women.

Social media users allege he used sunglasses fitted with a hidden camera to record the encounters and later shared the footage online. Authorities have not confirmed these details.

In response, Kenya’s Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo said that the matter is under investigation. “The Government of Kenya is coordinating a whole-of-government response. Relevant security, investigative and prosecutorial agencies have been directed to pursue the matter with urgency, including collaboration with international authorities given the cross-border nature of the case,” said the CS.

The Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations also confirmed it had launched an inquiry.

In a statement dated February 17, the agency said the reported violations amount to technology-facilitated gender-based violence, violation of privacy, personal dignity and rights of victims as enshrined in the Constitution.

“The DCI has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the matter. This includes immediate activation of specialized cybercrime and GBV investigation units to gather evidence, trace digital footprints and identify the suspect.”