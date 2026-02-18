Sakaja on the spot as calls for resignation intensify

Audio By Vocalize

Azimio coalition Executive Director, Philip Kisia, during an interview on Spice FM on February 18, 2026. [Spice FM]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been put on the spot by critics calling for his resignation over the Sh80 billion Cooperation Agreement deal he signed with the national government at State House in Nairobi, yesterday.

Azimio coalition Executive Director, Philip Kisia, said that by appending his signature on the document, the county boss indirectly admitted incapacity to carry out functions earmarked for the governor.

He further argued that the decision declared the county executive redundant, alleging that their powers had effectively been usurped.

“When you have an assignment or responsibility and fail to deliver, the decent thing to do is to resign. Don’t wait to be fired; fire yourself. Unfortunately, we live in a country where people don’t believe in stepping aside,” he said.

Kisia, himself a former Nairobi Town Clerk, faulted the current and past administrations for abandoning the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Master Plan of 2012, which provided a path for the city’s development through 2030.

The policy document encouraged the development of various areas across the city to ease pressure on the Central Business District, the introduction of integrated transport systems, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the modernization of the estates, and better management of the environment.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino echoed Kisia’s sentiments while raising alarm over the timing of the pact, just slightly more than a year to the next elections.

He described the deal as a “hostile takeover” and alleged a plot to siphon public funds via corrupt dealings with the new outfit.

According to him, the process was rushed, denying Nairobi residents a chance to declare their stand on the collaboration plan.

“The process was illegal, unconstitutional, and unlawful,” declared Babu.

“Nairobians trusted the wrong person. They gave power and responsibility to a person who was not qualified for the job. Governor Sakaja has become a disappointment. His latest move is a clear sign of incompetence,” he added.

Babu Owino: We know that Nairobi will be governed under the leadership of President Ruto. What exactly is their intention for the city and what do they aim to achieve in 1 year that was not accomplished in the past 4 years?

Despite the criticisms, the two levels of government maintain that the pact does not amount to a transfer of function, as was the case with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), where transfer deeds were signed and gazetted.

Speaking during an interview with a local radio station on Wednesday, the Acting County Secretary of Nairobi, Godfrey Akumali, defended the deal, saying it was necessary to seal the development funding gap Nairobi faces.

He insisted that the agreement was done in line with applicable laws, including Article 189, which allows cooperation and consultations between the national and county governments.

Governor Sakaja is looking to President William Ruto for assistance with core functions such as energy and water supply, waste management, roads and infrastructure development, and construction of markets.

“NMS was created under Article 187 of the constitution (Transfer of functions and powers between levels of government) while the Cooperation Agreement is based on Article 189 (Cooperation between national and county governments),” said Akumali.

"Under NMS, the county was not being consulted on the delivery of services. County operations were halted after ceding resources. On this one, we’ll continue to do our roles, but we’ll be reaching out,” he added.

The agreement establishes an Implementation Committee chaired by Governor Sakaja and a 12-member Steering Committee chaired by the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who will be deputized by the Governor.

The pact will come into force after 14 days of its signing.