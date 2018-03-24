Are we seeing a return of Nyayo Bus and will they drive matatus off the roads?

| Published Sat, March 24th 2018 at 09:58, Updated March 24th 2018 at 10:05 GMT +3

A NYS bus. Matatu operators are up in arms and have sworn to sabotage the buses. [File, Standard]

Are we seeing a return of the Nyayo Bus, a widely successful Government-run commuter bus service that dominated Kenya in the late 1980’s before being grounded by corruption?

That is the question on the lips of most Kenyans after the National Youth Service (NYS) drove in to the cartel-controlled passenger service sector on Thursday.

Private operators

The transport sector is controlled by private operators and the move by NYS was expected to meet resistance. Aware of the loses facing them when put bumper-to-bumper with a competitor funded by the exchequer and not susceptible to harassment from the police, matatu operators are up in arms and have sworn to sabotage the NYS buses.

“I do not think this is a solution, we already have more than enough vehicles on the road but instead of sorting traffic congestion, the Government decides to join the fray,” Simon Kimutai, the chair of Matatu Owners Association (MOA) said.

“We do not fear competition but we want to be treated equally in terms of regulations. Otherwise the Government has tried its hands in (public) transport service before and failed so there is no cause for worry,” he said.

In its glory years, the NYS operated passenger service vehicles under the brand name Nyayo Bus, formed by the Government as a response to the Kenya Bus Services Ltd (KBS), which had been in operation since 1934.

Soon after its launch in 1986, Nyayo Bus grew so quickly that in 1988 it boasted of a fleet of 89 buses, and made a Sh9 million profit according to media reports.

But by 1995, it turned into another white elephant after massive looting of spare parts and siphoning of funds.

Some of the routes identified set to immediately benefit from the NYS buses include Kibera, Githurai, Mwiki, Mukuru kwa Njenga, Dandora, Kariobangi and Kawangware.

Passengers will pay a flat rate of Sh20, down from the initial Sh50, during peak hours on these routes. Commuters heading to Dandora for instance pay up to Sh100 during peak hours and Sh120 when there are rains. Those going to Mwiki pay Sh80 during peak hours but it can go up to Sh100 when rains fall.

“We have witnessed people in Nairobi walking long distances in the rain due to high fares charged by commuter vehicles. We want to alleviate this suffering,” NYS Director General Richard Ndubai said.

Some 27 green luxurious Chinese built NYS buses have been deployed as an initial fleet with the NYS saying it will add more subject to demand.

“Due to heavy rains many, commuters have been experiencing transport congestion in the morning and evening. The NYS buses were launched to ease transport challenges at peak hours,” Margaret Kobia, Cabinet Secretary Youth and Gender said. Former President Daniel arap Moi flagging off Nyayo Buses outside Kipande House. [File, Standard]

Kind gesture

“It is a kind gesture from the Government based on the need. It is a short term measure that is not for profit,” she said.

It has emerged that despite ferrying passengers, which qualifies the NYS buses as passenger service vehicles, the Government had not applied for a commuter license as is required by law. Additionally, Government vehicles are not insured and all PSVs are required to have insurance for all the maximum permissible passengers.

“I believe they will eventually apply for a licence. If they do, we will give them special consideration,” Francis Meja, Director General National Transport and Safety Authority said.

Last month President Kenyatta told NYS to diversify its operations to survive in the market and stop depending on the exchequer.