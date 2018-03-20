NASA kicks Wetang’ula out of minority leader job

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 12:39, Updated March 20th 2018 at 12:47 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) has made true its threat to oust Senate Minority leader Moses Wetang’ula from his position.

ALSO READ: NASA three vow to remain united

At least 19 senators who attended the coalition's Parliamentary Group meeting unanimously voted to replace Wetang'ula with Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Orengo will be deputised by Kakamega Senator Cleopa Malala.

More to follow.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840