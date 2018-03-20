NASA three vow to remain united Previous Story
NASA kicks Wetang’ula out of minority leader job

By Hillary Orinde | Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 12:39, Updated March 20th 2018 at 12:47 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) has made true its threat to oust Senate Minority leader Moses Wetang’ula from his position.

At least 19 senators who attended the coalition's Parliamentary Group meeting unanimously voted to replace Wetang'ula with Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Orengo will be deputised by Kakamega Senator Cleopa Malala.

More to follow.

RELATED TOPICS:
nasa leaders
nasa
senate
moses wetang’ula
senate minority leader
james orengo

