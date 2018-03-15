Police launch probe after woman dies in suspected arson attack

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 14:44, Updated March 15th 2018 at 14:49 GMT +3

A middle-aged woman was burnt to death in Longonot trading center in Naivasha in a suspected love-gone-sour relationship.

The body of the thirty-year-old woman who worked in one of the secondary schools in the area was found near the house door by members of the public who had gone to rescue her.

The 4.00 am incident in the trading center located off the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu road left residents in shock with some alleging foul play.

This came as police moved in to investigate the case which incidentally occurred hours after the deceased had held reconciliation talks with her relatives.

The mother of one had fallen out with husband who was allegedly in Mombasa when the incident occurred over her infidelity.

A witness Sammy Kamuche said they were awakened by screams and found the house engulfed in flames making it hard to save the woman.

He admitted that the woman and the husband had a strained relationship forcing their families on various occasions to intervene.

“No one is sure of what happened before the house was engulfed in flames but there are many unanswered questions that point to foul play,” he said.

Kamuche added that it took fire-fighters from Naivasha sub-county office over an hour to arrive at the scene before the fire was put out.

“There were strong winds during the incident making it hard to contain the fire but we are glad for the works done by the fire fighters from Naivasha,” he said.

A senior sleuth who declined to be named confirmed the incident adding that the body had been collected and taken to Naivasha sub-county hospital.

“There are a lot of unexplained stories and theories around this case but we have launched investigations after the incident was reported to us,” said the officer.

The officer added that they were seeking the husband to record a statement over the death of the deceased who was a secretary in the private school.

“We have been informed that the husband had travelled to Mombasa before the incident occurred and we want to talk to him as part of the investigations,” said the officer.