NASA and Jubilee ward reps back Uhuru, Raila unity deal

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 12th 2018 at 22:18 GMT +3

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga shake hands after addressing a press conference on March 9, 2018 at Harambee House office in Nairobi. [Photo: AFP]

In summary Some of the leaders told off those criticising the meeting

Both Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement ward representatives hail last week’s meeting between President Uhuru and Raila

Members of the county assembly have thrown their weight behind the pact between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Both Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement members said they supported the two leaders.

ALSO READ: What Raila told NASA chiefs over deal with Uhuru

This, however, comes amidst unrest among the other coalition partners who claim they were not consulted.

Led by the assembly majority leader, Abdi Guyo, the Jubilee wing hailed the deal, saying it was long overdue and would work well towards eliminating the scourge of tribalism.

“It is about time that both leaders worked together so that we can move the country forward. Kenyans are tired of divisive and tribal politics and we will support our President in every decision he makes for the good of Kenyans,” stated Guyo.

He lauded both leaders for dropping their hardline stances, citing unity and economic progression as the main motivators for the pact.

“As a party we assure President Kenyatta that we will work as a team in the city to ensure the progress of the capital,” added Guyo.

Baba is right

The minority leader, Elias Okumu, who was speaking on behalf of the Orange Democratic Movement Party MCAs, also pledged ODM’s support, saying that ‘Baba’ was always right.

“The pact is affirmation of the need for electoral justice, inclusivity, de-ethnisation, and devolution success, which form the key pillars of our country’s progress and party’s manifesto and ideologies,” said Mr Okumu.

ALSO READ: Raila explains pact with Uhuru to NASA principals

The ODM-affiliated ward reps told off their coalition partners over their suspicion about the deal. Okumu said his party’s constitution allowed the leader to enter into agreements with any party or individual without having to consult anyone.

He said that ODM supporters - and not those of Wiper, ANC, or Ford Kenya - who had sacrificed the most in the pursuit of electoral justice, which ultimately led to the ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as ‘the people’s president’ at Uhuru Park grounds.

“Our partners did not stand with us at Uhuru Park. So let those who were courageous enough to go on with the ‘swearing-in’ strike a deal. The meeting was between the President of Kenya and the ‘people’s president’, who were both sworn in,” he added.

He claimed that those against the deal did not want the best for the country and termed them ‘drum-beaters of war and confusion’.

“We caution opportunistic mindsets that always wish to ride on the confusion and tribulations of the people,” said Okumu.

In the assembly, Jubilee party is the majority with 45 members, followed by ODM with 38. Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party has only one MCA, while ANC and Ford Kenya have none.

ALSO READ: NASA People’s Assembly agenda suspended