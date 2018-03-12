Kenyans mixed reactions to new Uhuru-Raila unity

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 21:50 GMT +3

Tough times lie ahead for National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed and Minority Leader John Mbadi, an MP has said.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo told The Standard that since Opposition leader Raila Odinga had betrayed the other NASA co-principals, Junet and Mbadi should cross the floor and sit on the Jubilee Party side in Parliament.

ALSO READ: Ruto: Give Raila a break

"These two should quit their current positions for fresh nominations to be conducted for the minority group in Parliament," Mr Maanzo added.

The surprise meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila has confounded both political leaders the clergy and council of elders.

“All (NASA) principals will have a meeting (today) and the explanation that Raila will give will either build or break the alliance. But as a party we remain obstinate that ODM has joined Jubilee, not in the interest of others,” he added.

But Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior defended the unity pact, saying it was key for the country’s social and economic development.

“It takes a lot of wisdom to defy all odds to sit with a nemesis, and therefore, this meeting is both socially and economically important for our nation,” he said.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki yesterday urged the President to be cautious while dealing with Mr Raila.

"Those well versed with the former prime minister will tell you that this is the same way Mr Odinga joined Kanu in 1997 only to implode it from within," Prof Kindiki said.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Nairobi Senator Johnston Sakaja, Makadara MP George Aladwa, former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga, Nairobi politician Stanley Livondo and former Westlands MP Fred Gumo also welcomed the unity.

ALSO READ: Wetangula: We will have presidential candidate in 2022

Kikuyu and Luo elders have urged NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang'ula to support the talks.