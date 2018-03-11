Man arrested for alleged sodomy of a mentally challenged boy

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 10th 2018 at 20:26 GMT +3

A middle-aged man escaped lynching by a mob after he was accused of sodomising a mentally challenged boy in Bikeke Village, Trans Nzoia County.

The suspect was smoked out of his parents' home by a group that included boda boda riders on Friday afternoon.

He was frog-marched to a nearby bush. The man had reportedly abused the boy and leaving for Mombasa where he spent two months, only to resurface last week.

He was rescued by police officers from Sirende Police Post. Area chief Solomon Kariuki said the suspect was handed over to Kitale Police Station.