Two people linked to Club chairman's killing in Kitale Next Story
Why factories have fled from once vibrant industrial town Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Man arrested for alleged sodomy of a mentally challenged boy

By Osinde Obare | Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 10th 2018 at 20:26 GMT +3

A middle-aged man escaped lynching by a mob after he was accused of sodomising a mentally challenged boy in Bikeke Village, Trans Nzoia County.

The suspect was smoked out of his parents' home by a group that included boda boda riders on Friday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Cleric denies defilement charges

He was frog-marched to a nearby bush. The man had reportedly abused the boy and leaving for Mombasa where he spent two months, only to resurface last week.

He was rescued by police officers from Sirende Police Post. Area chief Solomon Kariuki said the suspect was handed over to Kitale Police Station.

RELATED TOPICS:
sodomy
sodomy charges
defilement

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Girl gang raped in Wajir undergoes surgery

Girl gang raped in Wajir undergoes surgery

Defiler to serve 15 years in prison

Defiler to serve 15 years in prison

Chief to spend 20 years in jail for defilement

Chief to spend 20 years in jail for defilement

Intern nurse charged with defiling patient in hospital

Intern nurse charged with defiling patient in hospital

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited