County to get Sh119m grant Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

Residents’ shock after they found male body parts dumped in Kisii town

By Eric Abuga | Published Sat, March 10th 2018 at 15:43, Updated March 10th 2018 at 15:46 GMT +3
The body parts were covered with a black polythene paper and put in a new green bucket. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

Residents of Kisii Town's Nyanchwa estate have found a severed head and hand believed to be that a male.

The body parts were covered with a black polythene paper and put in a new green bucket that was covered.

ALSO READ: Granny killed as wall collapses in Bondo

The head had stitches on its forehead.

The residents suspect the body could have been picked from one of the morgues in the town.

"We are shocked that somebody can dare do such a thing. It is inhuman and against our Kisii customs to dump such body parts," said John Osinde.

Residents stood in groups and spoke in low tones as others suspected the body to have been buried before it was retrieved.

Kisii Central Police OCPD Francis Nguli confirmed the incident saying they are yet to confirm the source of the two body parts.

"We have taken the body parts to mortuary and we expect to carry out further investigations to establish to source. This is an unfortunate incident," said Mr Nguli.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kisii
body parts
death
crime

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Eldoret man sentenced to two years in prison for threatening to kill mother

Eldoret man sentenced to two years in prison for threatening to kill mother

Boda boda banned past 11pm in Nyeri

Boda boda banned past 11pm in Nyeri

Woman found dead in city hotel room

Woman found dead in city hotel room

Researchers identify leading cause of newborn deaths in Kenya

Researchers identify leading cause of newborn deaths in Kenya

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited