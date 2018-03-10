Residents’ shock after they found male body parts dumped in Kisii town

| Published Sat, March 10th 2018 at 15:43, Updated March 10th 2018 at 15:46 GMT +3

The body parts were covered with a black polythene paper and put in a new green bucket. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

Residents of Kisii Town's Nyanchwa estate have found a severed head and hand believed to be that a male.

The body parts were covered with a black polythene paper and put in a new green bucket that was covered.

ALSO READ: Granny killed as wall collapses in Bondo

The head had stitches on its forehead.

The residents suspect the body could have been picked from one of the morgues in the town.

"We are shocked that somebody can dare do such a thing. It is inhuman and against our Kisii customs to dump such body parts," said John Osinde.

Residents stood in groups and spoke in low tones as others suspected the body to have been buried before it was retrieved.

Kisii Central Police OCPD Francis Nguli confirmed the incident saying they are yet to confirm the source of the two body parts.

"We have taken the body parts to mortuary and we expect to carry out further investigations to establish to source. This is an unfortunate incident," said Mr Nguli.