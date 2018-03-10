ODM MPs defend Uhuru-Raila unity, say is key to economic development

| Published Sat, March 10th 2018 at 12:15, Updated March 10th 2018 at 12:25 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga

Several ODM MP's defended the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga to find all means to unite Kenyans than propagate divisive politics.

Led by the ODM secretary for political affairs claimed their boss reached the decision to perfect national unity to reconcile Kenyans mind and negative political thoughts.

Coming at a time when the country is facing undue economic pressures after the economy targeted to grow at a sustained rate of ten percent per annum, peace is key.

''This is not the time to backlash or throw mud at one another. Raila has strongly demonstrated that despite our differences we value each other,'' said Wandayi.

"Kenyans must learn to tolerate one another. It defies collective wisdom to use the social media privileges to abuse or pour scorn at leaders or even fellow citizens," Nyamita said.

They also took issue with the usage of the social media platform arguing that some users had failed to use the technology boon in a positive way that promote nationalism

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila received rounds of applause across the religious and political divide for shelving their ego to find viable ways of uniting Kenyans.

MPs who spoke to The Standard, especially from the ODM wing of the NASA coalition, praised Raila for initiating the bold move.

Nearly, alll the MPs who spoke to us either by way of text or interviews, expressed confidence that the new found unity, would help heal the country faster.

''I urge all leaders from across the political divide to support the initiative in order to bring the country back on track,'' said Wandayi.

'' Odinga has always seen far. The latest patriotic move attest to his statesmanship and has further cemented himself as a democrat who loves Kenya than self''

But it was not him a lone who heaped praise at Raila.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Nyando MP Jared Okello also hailed their leader for demonstrating national unity and leading by example.

''We unreservedly, welcome the good gesture by the people's President. He together with President have shown responsible leadership and humility,'' said Nyamita

MPs Onyango Koyoo(Muhoroni), Paul Abuor(Rongo) and Walter Owino(Awendo) hailed the two leaders of displaying a great symbol of unity in full public glare.

''They need Kenyans support now. And not tongue lashing which will only negate the nee found unity. The humility and temperance Raila has shown is above board,'' said Abuor.

The law makers said in politics there is no permanent enemies or friends, only permanent Interests.

A sections of the clergy cautioned MPs from both sides of watering down what is a good political course aimed at reducing political hostilities for our fiscal stability to grow.

Bondo ACK Bishop David Kodia told MPs to guard against statements that may undo the good initiative.

He asked MPs not to read too much in the statement by the two which comes at a time when Kenya is polarized and our unity is wanting.

Speaking on Saturday, it was clear that both President Uhuru and Raila were keen to see Kenyans regain to increase investor confidence and allow the economy to regain its feet

Kenya is currently, staring at a possible debt crisis with the multilateral institutions- IMF and World Bak having warned that we keep borrowing at targeted levels to avoid economy overheat

Kodia said the unity signal an economy likely to rebound because the investors have now been assured of stability.

''With abundant peace many investors who flee Kenya at the height of post-election violence will come back,'' he said.

The latest move will woe and win more investors back to Kenya. Debt keeps raising and the mix between that is that each time the shilling moves, the impact is felt, MPs said.

