Officials find baby in garbage Next Story
Parliament illegally amended election laws, Judge declares Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Teacher accused of defiling student 2 months to her 18th birthday

By Joackim Bwana | Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3
The two are said to have met at Intel College in Nairobi's Spring Valley in 2014 [Courtesy]

A college tutor has denied defiling his student four years ago.

Daniel Mugo Ndirangu, 28, has been accused of having sex with a girl aged under 18. The victim is now 23. 

ALSO READ: Chief to spend 20 years in jail for defilement

He denied three counts of sexual molestation and was freed on a Sh100,000 bond.

The two are said to have met at Intel College in Nairobi's Spring Valley in 2014, when the girl was doing a business course.

The girl is said to have turned to her teacher for comfort after she was blackmailed by her former lover.

The prosecution accused Ndirangu of luring the minor to his house before taking advantage of her.

10 days

But the court was told that although the girl lived in Ndirangu's house for 10 days after fleeing her home in Mombasa County, he did not touch her.  

Although the offences allegedly occurred in Nairobi, on diverse dates from April 26, 2014, Ndirangu is being tried in Mombasa, where his alleged victim lived with her parents.

He said he acted reasonably when the girl came to his house. He also said she did not disclose her age.

ALSO READ: Intern nurse charged with defiling patient in hospital

The prosecution said the girl was two months shy of her 18th birthday when she was reportedly defiled.

Ndirangu told Resident Magistrate Edgar Kagoni he only offered her refuge when she ran away from an abusive step-father, who he said had tried to rape her. He said he was innocent because she had voluntarily taken herself to his house in Nairobi.

"The accused should be discharged unconditionally. He committed no offence. The girl did not disclose her age to him and out of her own decision, travelled to Nairobi to look for him," said Ndirangu's lawyer.

RELATED TOPICS:
rape allegations
defilement case
Intel College in Nairobi

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Life in jail for man over defilement

Life in jail for man over defilement

Assistant chief in defilement case missing

Assistant chief in defilement case missing

No evidence of rape at KNH so far, says Mailu

No evidence of rape at KNH so far, says Mailu

Undercover walk inside KNH reveals telling reality

Undercover walk inside KNH reveals telling reality

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited