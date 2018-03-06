Woman hacked to death over nuts by suspected immediate family members

| Published Tue, March 6th 2018 at 12:43, Updated March 6th 2018 at 12:52 GMT +3

The dispute escalated after she withdrew a motorcycle she had allegedly bought one of the assailants [Courtesy]

Shock has gripped Kathunguri village, Ngariama Ward in Kirinyaga East Sub-County after a woman was allegedly hacked to death by her estranged husband and son over access to the family Macadamia nuts.

The suspects narrowly escaped death by a whisker after an irate mob stormed the homestead after the woman’s body was discovered dumped into the family coffee shamba triggering anger and an outcry.

ALSO READ: Three linked to lawyer's kidnap killed

Area Chief and his Assistant swung swiftly and blocked the mob from lynching the two who had already been subdued by the surging crowd.

The woman identified as Agata Wanjira Njeru, 50 was said to have been found in the kitchen preparing a meal of ugali on Sunday evening by the suspected assailants.

Local leader Majorly Wambura said the two suspects then called her out from the kitchen and as she stepped out, she was allegedly struck on the head simultaneously killing her instantly.

According to Wambura, the victim was dealing with the buying and selling of the nuts while the suspects would sneak into her store and steal the commodity.

“Even before the onset of this macadamia harvesting season the couple has been involved in endless domestic rows which we have continued to resolve without success, “the Leader said.

The woman was also reported to have bought a motor cycle for her son which the two suspects use to transport the stolen nuts to the market proceeds of which they use to buy illicit liquor, according to Wambura.

“Wanjira has been a hardworking woman who believed in hones earned livelihood while her husband the son are well known alcoholic addicts who depend on the woman’s sweat hence the endless domestic quarrels,” the witness said.

Police from Kianyaga Police Station were called in and immediately arrested the two suspects for questioning before taking the next move.

ALSO READ: Class three boy killed, dumped in ditch

The law enforcers also removed the deceased’s body to a private mortuary in Kutus town as it awaits a postmortem examination.