Kericho to set up Sh500 million eye clinic

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony (right) with Alexandria University’s Dr. Essay Elkordi (centre) and University advisor for African Affairs Prof. Ibrahim Rehab(left) during the launch of the initiative [Willis Awandu, Standard]

Kericho County has expanded its portfolio of medical milestones with a latest plan to set up a Sh500 million eye clinic.

The plan was unveiled yesterday by the county governor Prof Paul Chepkwony who insisted that the ophthalmology centre will serve not only the area residents but also the country.

He envisioned the centre to be the one of its kind in the region.

The centre will be put up by Egypt based engineers from Alexandria University and today (Tuesday), county officials and the experts will be meeting to finalise on the designs.

Chepkwony said the partnership with the one of Africa’s medical giant (the other is South Africa) will extend from just the eye clinic to the health ventures including sharing of human resource, training and a modern health facility for specialised equipment.

“This is a collaboration that will run through years until we are well equipped. We are however not locking other counties out, if they are willing they can partner with us too,” said Chepkwony.

He added: “Medical staff at out hospital will be trained at Alexandria medical school and doctors from Alexandria University medical school will come and offer specialised health care at out hospital.”

Chepkwony said the training will extend to all medical practitioners involved in delicate surgeries like nurses and anesthetists.

The eye clinic becomes the latest of development in matters health in the county considering that last month, the county's designated Level four hospital conducted open heart surgery on 14 patients who were implanted with pace makers.

The operation was aided by specialists from Michigan State University, United States.

“We are targeting to be have the first facility to do liver transplant by August this year,” said the governor.

Apart from Kericho, Makueni is the other county that has exhibited advanced healthcare programme. The latter has an insurance plan where households contribute Sh500 and they get to access treatment in the county’s facilities.

Chepkwony said having such health developments are key to avoid unnecessary referrals to Kenyatta National Hospital.