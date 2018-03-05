Raila must be on the ballot come 2022, Opposition MPs insist

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 4th 2018 at 23:54 GMT +3

A group of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders on Sunday declared that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga would not hand over the mantle to his co-principals to contest the presidency in 2022.

Led by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna (pictured) they said Raila would not support Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford-Kenya leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula or Amani National Congress (ANC) party's Musalia Mudavadi if they vied for the presidency.

They said they would not allow "cowards" to be fronted by the Opposition alliance in the next General Election.

Although a memorandum of understanding signed by the four NASA principals and deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties before the August 2017 elections stipulated that ODM would not field a candidate come 2022, the party's new secretary general has rejected the agreement.

Speaking at a church service in Mathare, Nairobi, Mr Sifuna said they could not support "cowards", in reference to Raila's controversial January 30 'swearing-in' as the 'people's president' that led to the arrest of some Opposition leaders.

"If you were not at Uhuru Park, do not come to us for consideration of any manner. You are simply a coward," said Sifuna.

He said they were ready to fight anyone with a different opinion: "We are not afraid of anyone."

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi (ANC) said he was ready to rally all youths behind Raila.

"We are firm because we are confident Raila is the only man to deliver this country from the hands of cartels," he said.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita said for the longest time, the coalition had invested a lot in preparing the principals for leadership.

His statement was supported by Alego Usoga MP Samuel Atandi, who insisted that Raila should stand his ground and refuse to give an opportunity to any of the co-principals.

"We are already in a bad state as a country. Jubilee is muzzling the Judiciary with threats to remove the Chief Justice. We need people who can lead," said Mathare MP Antony Oluoch.