We are ready for by-elections, says Chebukati

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 20:00, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 21:01 GMT +3

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair, Wafula Chebutati (right), chats with Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago, when he paid a courtesy call in his office in Eldoret yesterday. 02.03.2018. [PHOTO/PETER OCHIENG/STANDARD].

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission says it is ready to conduct by-elections as soon as the appeals are determined by the courts.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago, IEBC's chairman Wafula Chebukati said the commission will wait for the final court outcome before announcing election dates.

"The commission is ready to handle by-elections in affected regions," he said.

Comparing the last election with past exercises, the chairman said petitions filed amount to less than five per cent of all elections conducted during the last poll - a reflection of the "good work" done by the commission.

"The percentage is allowable and in line with the standardised margin of error in law," he said.