Man wants body of former Government official exhumed Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Police officer charged with killing his wife and daughter

By Julius Chepkwony | Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 10:54, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 11:02 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

A police officer was on Thursday charged with killing his wife and daughter at a police camp in Subukia, Nakuru County.

Constable Cosmas Kipchumba Biwott, 24, appeared before High Court judge Maureen Odero, but did not plead to the charges. Biwott was attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU).

ALSO READ: Officer shoots wife and daughter dead in feud

“This being his first appearance, the accused is not required to answer to the charges facing him. He will, however, be informed of the charges,” said Justice Odero.

Biwott allegedly killed his wife Jane Njoki, 26, and daughter Shantel Nyambura, 5, on Wednesday at Suswa ASTU camp in Subukia.

The court further ordered that he be escorted to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital for a psychiatric test to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial.

The prosecution applied to have the suspect remanded at Nakuru Central Police Station for eight days as police officers conclude investigations.

The suspect, according to the prosecution, was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Nandi where he had fled to after committing the crime.

Biwott is said to have had a quarrel with his wife before he allegedly fired 20 bullets into her body in the 3am incident.

The case will be mentioned on March 15, 2018, when Biwott is expected to take plea.

ALSO READ: Rare moments when the much-maligned police outdid themselves

RELATED TOPICS:
murder.
police officer
killing
child murder
Nakuru County
Constable Cosmas Kipchumba Biwott
High Court judge Maureen Odero
Anti-Stock Theft Unit

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Rare moments when the much-maligned police outdid themselves

Rare moments when the much-maligned police outdid themselves

Family seeks justice for boy, 6, found dead in car

Family seeks justice for boy, 6, found dead in car

Man in varsity student's death gets 3 years in jail

Man in varsity student's death gets 3 years in jail

Student stabs lover to death

Student stabs lover to death

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited