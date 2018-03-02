Let's get to work, leaders say after poll petition rulings

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 1st 2018 at 20:22 GMT +3

Nyatike MP Omondi Anyanga addressing journalists after casting his vote at Mangungu Primary School polling station in Nyatike, Migori County. [Photo by Denish Ochieng/Standard]

Nyanza and Western region leaders have called on rivals to bury the hatchet and work together after the conclusion of most of the August 2017 election petitions.

The leaders said the time for electoral competition was over and real work must begin in counties that faced poll petitions.

ALSO READ: Uganda hosts key regional trade forum

"We must ensure that county governments are run efficiently to impact residents' lives," said Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, who also chairs the National Assembly Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC).

Mr Wandayi said they would, however, continue to fight for electoral justice at the national level.

This week, courts upheld the elections of Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, his Migori counterpart Okoth Obado and Kisii's James Ongwae.

And former Gem MP Jakoyo suffered a blow when his petition challenging Elisha Odhiambo's win was dismissed.

The leaders called for unity in the region and an end to politicking.

"It is strange that some people have already started political realignments for 2022 when real work should begin," said Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua.

Similar calls were made in Migori.

"We want leaders to bury their differences. Migori has a lot of potential in mining and agriculture. If leaders work together, we will have a better future," said former Nyatike MP Omondi Anyanga, who also rallied fellow leaders to support Mr Obado.

ALSO READ: Setback for Kenya as regional heads dig in on EPA deal

Final term

"Governor Obado is doing his final term. His legacy matters a lot. I urge all leaders to bury the hatchet. Differences in ideology should never translate into political enmity. The governor deserves the support of every leader in Migori," he said.

Rev Samuel Mark of Maranatha Faith Assemblies, Uriri, said now that the courts had vindicated Obado, it was time for the county to move on.

Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode said petition rulings should not divide political leaders.

"Nobody is a winner or a loser," he said.