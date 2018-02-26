71 year old rape victim dies in a Mombasa hospital

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 25th 2018 at 23:20 GMT +3

An elderly woman who was raped in Taita Taveta County died while undergoing treatment in Mombasa.

Villagers in Lushangonyi village in Taita sub-county are still reeling in shock following the death of the 71-year-old woman at the Coast General Hospital, where she was referred for specialised treatment after the rape ordeal.

Sabina Nyale was reportedly attacked and raped in her house last week.

Police said the woman was hospitalised at Wesu Sub-County Hospital last week after she was sexually molested by an unknown person in her house, where she lived alone.

Speaking to The Standard in Mombasa, Jeraldine Mwandoe, the woman's daughter, said the family was planning to transport the body to Taita on Friday.

The body is lying at the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

The police have appealed to the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the rape suspect.

"Any information we receive will be treated in confidence," said County Police Commander Fred Ochieng.

This brings to four the number of women in the area who have been raped and who have died as a result in the recent past.

Mgange-Mwanda MCA Anselim Mwadime, in whose ward the latest incident occurre, said he was baffled by the rape incidents and subsequent deaths in the area.

Residents claimed there was a gang in the area that was sexually abusing and killing elderly women and young girls.