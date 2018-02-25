Man drowns in dam while fetching water

| Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 13:36, Updated February 25th 2018 at 14:04 GMT +3

The body has been moved to Naivasha sub county hospital mortuary. [Courtesy]

Residents of Kijabe village along Nairobi-Nakuru highway were left in shock after a 45-year-old man drowned in a dam.

The deceased who was alone at the time of the incident had gone to the dam to fetch water when he fell and was unable to swim to safety.

It took police and members of the public three hours to retrieve the body with residents decrying the high number of people drowning in the dam.

According to an eye witness Peter Kimathi, the man who was an elder in one of the churches, slid in the muddy dam when the incident happened.

Kimathi said the dry weather had forced residents in the area who are majorly farmers to fetch water in the dam for daily use.

He added that the deceased, who lived alone had gone to fetch water for his domestic use.

"This is the fifth case in the last one year of residents drowning in this dam and we want to get assistance so that we can fence it to avoid such situations," he said.

A senior police officer who did not want to be named confirmed the incident saying the body had been taken by police to Naivasha sub county hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile a motorcyclist and his passenger are nursing serious injuries after they were hit by a speeding trailer near Lollipop hotel area along Moi Avenue in Naivasha town.

The two were heading to town when the trailer hit them from behind with the passenger suffering leg fractures after the incident.

An eye witness Joshua said the trailer ran over the motorcycle noting that the two managed to jump of the bike before the trailer could run over them.

"They hurriedly jumped on seeing the speeding trailer. We immediately took them to hospital where they are being treated," he said.

A senior medic at Naivasha sub county Hospital termed their condition as serious but stable.

"One of them had a broken limb while the other has head and leg injuries and they are undergoing medication and are in stable condition,” he said.