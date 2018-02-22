Three die in road accident at Magina along Nakuru-Nairobi highway

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 10:41, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 10:46 GMT +3

Members of public view the wreckage of a Probox that was involved in an accident killing three people at Magina along Nakuru-Nairobi highway [George Njunge Standard]

Three passengers died on the spot after a probox they were travelling in was involved in an accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway a few Kilometers from Kimende town.

The three, all ladies succumbed to injuries after a head on collision with a Matatu that was travelling to Nairobi in the 8 Pm incident.

ALSO READ: Kenyan athlete Francis Kiplagat dies in grisly road accident

Confirming the incident, Lari traffic base commander Bernard Indeke, said that a man identified as Jesse Kamau was driving a motor vehicle registration number KBS 892 A Toyota Probox carrying family members from Nairobi and heading towards Naivasha and on reaching Magina the said driver improperly overtook another vehicle and collided head on with an oncoming Matatu from Nyena SAACO.

“As a result of the said improper overtaking the probox lost control veered off the road rolled …three passengers died on the spot,” Indeche said.

He added that motorist should be extra cautious on the stretch which is ordinarily dangerous to overtake especially at night.

The injured were rushed to Kijabe mission hospital while the dead were taken to Uplands funeral home pending postmortem.