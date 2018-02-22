Man, 76, fights divorce suit to save marriage Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

PCEA to sell 70-acre to clear Sh0.5b bank loan

By Kamau Maichuhie | Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 21st 2018 at 23:46 GMT +3
Church and bank reaches an out-of-court settlement in a dispute over a Sh0.5 billion loan the church took from a bank four years ago. [Photo by Joackim Bwana/Standard]

A church and a bank have reached an out-of-court settlement in a dispute over a Sh0.5 billion loan the church took from a bank four years ago.

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa and the National Bank of Kenya have been embroiled in a legal battle for the past four years over the Sh519 million loan.

The church had defaulted on the repayment. The church borrowed the money in 2011 to buy 202 acres. The land is currently valued at about Sh2 billion.

The bank and the church agreed that 70 acres should be sold at Sh820 million to recover the loan money and cover the interest.

In an advertisement that appeared in The Standard last week, both institutions called for buyers of the 70 acres which have now been sub-divided into 268 plots measuring quarter-an-acre.

The advert indicated that the land, situated on the Ruiru-Kiganjo road, had been approved for the construction of residential houses and commercial apartments.

 Interested buyers have been asked to make their written bids together with a bid fee of Sh100,000. 

RELATED TOPICS:
church loan
pcea church in debt
land debt
bank loan

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited