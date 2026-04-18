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Relief for Kilifi farmers as 14 rogue jumbos are driven back to park

By Marion Kithi | Apr. 18, 2026
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KWS rangers drive away a herd of elephants that has been causing insecurity and destroying crops at villages in Kavunzoni and Mitangani areas in Ganze Sub County, Kilifi County. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

A herd of 14 elephants that had sparked fear among residents of Kavunzoni in Mitangani Location, Ganze Constituency, has been driven back to Tsavo National Park.

Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs said the operation was carried out by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) wardens following days of concern over the animals’ presence in the area.

Jacobs, who is a resident of Mitangani, said farmers and residents have a sigh of relief after the rogue elephants were cleared from the settlements and farms.

The intervention came after a directive from President William Ruto, who instructed the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to deploy a helicopter to support the operation.

Authorities said the aerial support played a key role in guiding the animals away from human settlements and back to their natural habitat in Tsavo National Park.

Officials noted that the operation was ongoing, with KWS teams expected to resume efforts tomorrow to ensure the herd fully returns to the park and to prevent further human-wildlife conflict in the area.

This comes after locals in Ganze had raised alarm over the elephants, fearing for their safety and the destruction of crops and property.

The residents want the government to find a lasting solution to the persistent elephant menace that has plagued the area for decades.

According to the locals, the elephants have not only wreaked havoc on their farms but also caused food and water scarcity.

Speaking during a public baraza in Mitangani, residents expressed frustration over what they described as inaction by relevant authorities.

Led by women leader and farmer, Ms Mary Katana, the residents said they have already planted and that their farms were invaded by the elephants last week.

''We had just planted when the elephants visited our farms. We are afraid that they might come back and destroy our maize," she said.

Ms Katana said that politicians have been using the elephant invasion menace to secure votes every electoral season by promising to solve the problem, only for them to disappear for five years during another election cycle.

“This menace has been ongoing for years and it remains a thorn in our flesh, yet political leaders in this area have turned it into a political campaign tool to get support. When they visit this place for campaigns, they promise to set aside funds for the erection of an electric fence, yet no politician has ever fulfilled that promise, " she said.

Katana said that it's time for the government to come up with a long-lasting solution, adding that they can no longer survive on relief food.

''Are we going to continue to farm with no returns? Until when will we survive on relief food that is not even reliable, yet every season we use our resources to plant?" she asked.

She said last year she lost all her crops after elephants invaded her farms.

''Last year we planted but all the produce was destroyed. KWS officers came to document the loss but until now, we are yet to be compensated for our losses and there is no further communication from their part," she said.

Another resident, Kahindi Jefwa, said water sources have been polluted by the elephants, posing a health risk.

Jefwa cited Vitengeni, Bamba, and Mwahera as particularly affected by the elephant invasion menace, warning that the elephants now pose a serious threat to human life.

He called on a multifaceted approach to addressing the challenge.

“We are living in fear. Farmers are struggling after these marauding elephants destroyed their crops,” he said.

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PS Youth Affairs Fikirini Jacobs Rogue Elephants Human–Wildlife Conflict
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