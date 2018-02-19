We have no presidential candidate in 2022, says Jubilee governor

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 20:17, Updated February 19th 2018 at 21:21 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. [Photo: Courtesy]

A Jubilee governor has pointed out that his county has no preferred candidate in the 2022 General Election.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki said that leaders in the country have to earn support from his county to be given an opportunity in the 2022 presidential showdown.

“We are yet to settle for a candidate in 2022. Let nobody lie to you that we have settled for a candidate,” said Njuki.

Governor Njuki also asked the Opposition to provide a conducive environment for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brigade to deliver on their promises.

He added that no political party will be barred by anyone from fielding a candidate in the 2022 election.

“They should first give President Uhuru Kenyatta to leave a legacy during his last term. Let them (Uhuru, Ruto) be given an opportunity to serve for the benefit of Kenya.

“If they want to field a candidate come 2022, they are at liberty,” said the governor.

Njuki said their preferred candidate would only be selected on the basis of the benefits that they accorded the county.

Tharaka-Nithi County is a Jubilee stronghold according to recent vote patterns and was the source of the crucial swing vote that saw former President Mwai Kibaki secure his second term during the disputed 2007 General Election.

Governor Njuki in his own words:

“Wapatiwe nafasi wafanye kazi Kenya isaidike ili ikifika 2022 wakitaka kusimamisha mtu wao sasa wasimamishe lakini kama wamepatia Uhuru Kenyatta nafasi ya kuwacha legacy ya kufanya kazi katika Kenya ndio kura yake ya mwisho tukijua nani atakaye kuja 2022.

"Saa hii hatujui na tusidanganyane tunajua. Sisi tuko hapa kuangalia nani ataangalia Tharaka Nithi County vizuri tujue hapo ndio tutapitia na huyo ndio tutafanya kazi nayeye."

Jubilee Party leaders last week asked Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to ditch Raila Odinga and join the ruling party.

Governor Njuki said that the party was ready to receive Kalonzo to ensure his relevance in the political scene.

Njuki added that such a calculated move would benefit Kalonzo and also unite Kenya ahead of General Election.

"We will welcome Kalonzo with open arms so that we can work together to develop the country by uniting our county with Ukambani counties," he stated.

Chuka/Igambangombe MP Patrick Munene echoed Njuki’s statement saying that Kalonzo needs to jump ship for his political survival.

“Raila went on to swear himself in as the people’s president and within no time, he started calling for elections in August. This shows that he has run out of political ideas and Kalonzo should abandon him,” said Munene.

The leaders spoke during the launch of the upgrading of the 20-kilometre Kajuki-Kabururu- Ishiara road in Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency.