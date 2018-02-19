Suspects were intercepted in Isiolo en-route to Nairobi in a vehicle rigged with explosives

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 19:07 GMT +3

Some of the weapons recovered from terror suspects in Merti, Isiolo County

Police on Wednesday foiled a plan to attack a mainstream church in Nairobi.

A cache of weapons and a vehicle rigged with explosives were intercepted in what police described as the final stages of a terror attack planned for yesterday.

The detectives believe the terror attack targeted a mainstream church in the heart of Nairobi. Reports indicate that one of the terrorists had been staying in a hotel near the church.

During the police operation, one suspect was killed and some weapons seized. Two suspects are in custody and two others are said to be still at large.

Police said the suspects were intercepted in Merti, Isiolo County, on Wednesday evening after police stumbled on a vehicle headed out of Somalia.

Recovered from the vehicle were 18 improvised explosive devices, 36 hand grenades, five AK-47 rifles and more than 1,000 bullets. Also found were three military-issue knives.

MISSING LINK

According to the police, the vehicle was rigged with explosives and ready for detonation.

Detectives are trying to establish the link between a Nairobi hotel room key found on one of the suspects and the planned attack. They believe the suspects had planned to spend the night in the hotel, which is next to the church, before their mission.

Police also recovered several mobile phones, SIM cards, a black flag and other paraphernalia associated with the Al Shabaab terror group, a motorcycle registration number plate and ignition keys from the suspects.

The two suspects in police custody were named as Abdimajit Hassan Adan Keynan, 24, and Mohammed Nane Keynan, 23, both Kenyans.

Isiolo County Criminal Investigations Officer Raphael Barasa said a security patrol team in Merti first spotted the vehicle hidden in a thicket.

“One suspect tried to fire at the police as they approached the parked car, prompting a shoot-out that left one suspect dead. Two others managed to escape,” he said.

A team of explosives experts was flown to Merti on Thursday to dismantle the explosives-laden vehicle and take the weapons and suspects to Nairobi as investigations into the suspected planned attack continue.