Man commits suicide for being rejected by lover

| Published Sun, February 18th 2018 at 15:27, Updated February 18th 2018 at 15:30 GMT +3

A 29 year old man has committed suicide in Homa Bay County after a lady he wanted to marry allegedly rejected him.

Barrack Guya hanged himself using a sisal rope at his elder brother’s house at Kanyanja village, Koredo sub location in Rachuonyo North Sub County on Saturday evening.

Area residents said Guya had fallen in love with a lady whom he wanted to marry. However, the lady failed to turn up at the time they had agreed to marry each other.

Guya’s body was found dangling on the top of the roof by one of the family members who raised an alarm.

Residents said he resorted to taking the action after realizing that the lady who would become his wife had changed her mind.

According to Assistant Chief Michael Owino, the deceased left a suicide note explaining how he was disenfranchised by the lady.

“We found a suicide note inside his pocket indicating he decided to take away his life over frustrations in his love affairs. He wrote that he killed himself after a lady identified as Sharon refused to marry him contrary to his desire,” said Owino.

Owino said the lady was already married to another man from whom she had separated at a nearby trading center.

“This woman has been living at the neighbouring Aros market after separating with her husband. The deceased later found and befriended her with intention of marriage but their plans flopped,” he added.

The administrator expressed concern over rising cases of suicide in the region urging members of the public to always look for better ways of solving problems instead of killing themselves.

Body of the deceased was moved to Kendu Bay Adventist Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.