Prayers, celebrations and clashes as Governor Nyong'o returns

| Published Sat, February 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 16th 2018 at 22:30 GMT +3

Kisumu governor Anyang Nyongo addresses his supporters at Kisumu International Airport on February 16th 2018 upon arrival from US where he has been receiving treatment.The governor has been away for two months. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o arrived back in Kisumu to a rousing welcome after a two-month stay in the US where he underwent a hip bone surgery.

Prof Nyong’o touched down at Kisumu International Airport at 10am and was welcomed by his deputy Mathews Owili, Senator Fred Outa and Woman Rep Rosa Buyu.

Nearly all county leaders were present at the airport, including Speaker Onyango Oloo and MPs Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Shakeel Shabbir (Kisumu Central) and Fred Ouda (Kisumu East).

Song and dance

Nyong’o was welcomed with prayers, then entertained by gospel singers and traditional dancers before heading for a special mass at Anglican Church.

“It was not an easy exercise because for more than two hours, I couldn’t talk or hear anything as the surgery was being performed,” said Nyong’o.

He said his doctors had asked him to stay behind for a three-month observation, but he opted for 6 weeks.

“I had the interest of my people and Kisumu County at heart and so I didn’t want to stay long. Doctors described my condition as fit,” he said

The governor told a packed emotional crowd that about 10 centimeters was cut off his hip bone and replaced with a metal.

“It was a painstaking experience, but I thank God and my wife Dorothy and good people like you for standing with me in prayers,” said Nyong’o.

Governor Nyong’o was in the US for almost two months for the treatment on a hip injury he sustained in an accident before last year’s elections.

While he was away, there were speculations about his health.

A petition against his election by former governor jack Ranguma was also dismissed in his absence.

Yesterday, the squabbles that emerged in the county’s political arena as Nyong’o’ recuperated in the US played out right before the governor.

Addressing crowds at the Kisumu Sports Grounds, Senator Outa and Owuor clashed.

Outa was heckled after Owuor blamed him for starting the disputes by propagating succession politics.

The crowd then charged at the Senator and demanded that he leaves the meeting.

Reconciliation calls

The crowd also vented its anger on Shabbir for opposing the relocation of Kachok dumpsite and at Kisumu Central’s Fred Ouda, who has been skipping local functions.

It took a while for Nyong’o to calm down the crowd as Outa, Shabbir and Ouda left the ceremony in a huff, with youth following them in tow.

Outa claimed Owuor had hired youths to heckle them.

Religious leaders, led by Archbishop Winnie Owiti and Bishop Ogonyo Ngede had asked the politicians to solve their political differences amicably and work together.

Owiti warned that a divided leadership means little development for the county.