Attorney General Muigai resigns, Solicitor-General replaced

By Hillary Orinde | Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 15:09, Updated February 13th 2018 at 15:31 GMT +3
Former AG Githu Muigai at a past function [Courtesy]

Attorney General Githu Muigai has resigned and a replacement chosen to take over his role as the principal legal adviser to the government.

President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed the resignation on his Twitter account, saying he regretted the resignation and thanked him for his service.

“I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki,” he posted.

Before his appointment as AG  Prof Muigai was a partner in  Mohammed Muigai Advocates and  has been a UN special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination Xenophobia And Related Intolerance

From 1985 to1986: Graduate student at the Columbia University Law School, New York for a master’s degree in International Law.

From 1984 to1985 he was a student at Kenya School of Law for a Diploma in Legal Practice (Dip Law).

He was an undergraduate student at the University of Nairobi, Bachelor’s Degree in Law at the University of Nairobi.

1978-1979: Secondary school student at Meru High School, East African Advanced Certificate of Education.

More to follow.

