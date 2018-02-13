Attorney General Muigai resigns, Solicitor-General replaced

| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 15:09, Updated February 13th 2018 at 15:31 GMT +3

Former AG Githu Muigai at a past function [Courtesy]

Attorney General Githu Muigai has resigned and a replacement chosen to take over his role as the principal legal adviser to the government.

President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed the resignation on his Twitter account, saying he regretted the resignation and thanked him for his service.

ALSO READ: Why Uhuru is yet to replace IEBC official

“I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki,” he posted.

I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years. I have nominated as his replacement Judge Paul Kihara Kariuki. — Uhuru Kenyatta (@UKenyatta) February 13, 2018

Before his appointment as AG Prof Muigai was a partner in Mohammed Muigai Advocates and has been a UN special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination Xenophobia And Related Intolerance

From 1985 to1986: Graduate student at the Columbia University Law School, New York for a master’s degree in International Law.

From 1984 to1985 he was a student at Kenya School of Law for a Diploma in Legal Practice (Dip Law).

He was an undergraduate student at the University of Nairobi, Bachelor’s Degree in Law at the University of Nairobi.

1978-1979: Secondary school student at Meru High School, East African Advanced Certificate of Education.

More to follow.

ALSO READ: Rashid Echesa Mohamed, I will turn around the creative industry