KDF warns of marauding conmen as recruitment drive starts today

| Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 09:58, Updated February 12th 2018 at 10:04 GMT +3

KDF has warned the recruits from paying any money. [File, Standard]

Kenyans have been warned about con men posing as military recruitment officers.

The warning comes as the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment drive starts today, seeking to recruit more than 2,000 general recruits, constabularies and tradesmen.

The exercise will end on March 13.

Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Joseph Kasaon (pictured) is set to commission the recruitment that will be conducted in all constituencies. No one is expected to pay any money.

Various organisations, including National Intelligence Service, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and civil society organisation Transparency International have been invited to observe the exercise as part of efforts to ensure transparency.

Cases of corruption during police and military recruitment have been declining due to various measures that have been put in place.

In 2016, there were five cases of corruption involving five people. At least Sh2 million was paid in bribes compared to 2014, when 16 people were involved and Sh4 million transacted. In 2013, Sh5 million was paid in bribes by various parties.

Those seeking to join as general recruits must have scored a mean grade of D plain and above in their Form Four exams and be between 18 and 26 years old, while constabularies must be below 55 years, have no criminal record, be ex-KDF members with at least nine years' colour service.

The forces are looking for various tradesmen with diplomas in aeronautical engineering, automotive engineering, mass communication, psychology, education, telecommunication engineering, community oral health and marine engineering among other areas.

