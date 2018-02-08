Education Ministry de-registers two schools for failure to meet set standards

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 15:00, Updated February 8th 2018 at 16:13 GMT +3

Two private schools in Kisii de-registered for not meeting education standards

Two Private Secondary Schools in Kisii County have been de-registered for failing to meet the standards set by the Ministry of Education.

ALSO READ: Student dies after caning over uniform

Kisii County Education Board Chairman Henry Onderi said that Sebo and Utubora Secondary Schools in Sameta and Gucha Sub Counties respectively were found to be in violation of the Education Act of 2013.

Dr Onderi who addressed the Media in Kisii Town said that the two schools were found culpable of importing national examination candidates and operating unauthorized boarding facilities in their institutions.

“We have also written a letter to the Kenya National Examination Council asking it to deactivate the two schools as National Examination Centres for the 2018 KCSE,” said Dr Onderi.

Onderi said that the Schools were found to be having unqualified teachers, not having clear students data bank and clear school registers besides using substandard learning materials.

“We are advising parents to liaise with the respective Sub County Directors of Education and the Kenya National Examination Council in order to know the destiny of their Children who are set to seat for KCSE,” said Dr Onderi.

The County Education Board Chairman confirmed that the two schools were registered earlier to offer Secondary Education but were later found out not meeting the set expectations prompting the quick action.

Dr Onderi asked other schools in the County to ensure that they meet the required standards so that students from the region can get quality education in order to effectively compete with those from other regions.

“We cannot effectively compete with other schools in the country if the quality of education offered in our institutions is wanting, that is why as a Board we will ensure that we take necessary measures to ensure that the level of learning is at par with other institutions,” said Dr Onderi

ALSO READ: Presbyterian University moves to court to stop closure