Former senator Munyes, Kobia vetted for CS positions

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 11:18, Updated February 8th 2018 at 16:40 GMT +3

Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Margaret Kobia

Vetting of nine nominees for Cabinet Secretaries kicked-off Thursday at Parliament. The event started with Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Margaret Kobia taking the hot seat.

Margaret Kobia

“It must be remembered that I helped this country deliver a Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and a judge of the Supreme Court,” said Kobia.

She vowed to bring honesty and integrity in the ministry that was marred by corruption allegations during President Uhuru’s first term in office.

“We highlight corruption so much and even forget the good things happening, this can scare away investors,” she said.

Prof Kobia vowed to address the two-thirds gender rule in all three arms of the government. She commended Judiciary and Executive for being on the right track on implementing two-thirds gender rule.

Kobia justified the new position of chief administrative secretary (CAS) that was created during the naming of the new cabinet terming the move constitutional.

The chief administrative secretaries will be the second-in-command in ministries after the CS, a position that places them above principal secretaries who are the accounting officers.

John Munyes

The Former Turkana Senator John Munyes who was nominated to head the Petroleum and Mining docket is next to be vetted.

According to a schedule provided by the panel, Munyes is scheduled to appear at 10:30am.

My life has been a life of service and charity, working with poor people in rural areas and that is what championed me to a political life,” he said.

Munyes took pride in explaining the reforms that he brought in Water Ministry and Labour Ministry during his term in the two dockets.

Munyes insisted that local communities where petroleum resources have been found should own the process through public participation.

“Oil is a curse, Nigeria is an example, we should make communities happy by providing jobs to them,” he said.

The CS nominee has vowed to improve Kenya’s economy by reviewing mineral exploitation in the country.

Munyes said he will work with the county governments by giving them licenses to ensure Kenya becomes leading in the mining industry.